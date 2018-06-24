Vikings WR Adam Thielen Hosts Inaugural Youth Football Camp

All funds and proceeds went to benefit the newly created Thielen Foundation.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver and Detroit Lakes native Adam Thielen hosted his inaugural youth football camp at the TCO Performance Center on June 24. The camp included one-on-one football instruction and focused on character development, leadership and sportsmanship.

All funds and proceeds went to benefit the newly created Thielen Foundation, which aims to serve, educate and inspire at-risk youth so they can reach their full potential in life.

Thielen says he hopes the kids come away from his camp learning more than just catching a football.

“The biggest thing that I want to relay to them is that, no matter what you are doing take advantage of that opportunity,” Thielen said Sunday evening at his camp. “Whether it is in school work, on the football field, basketball court, anything, or on the playground, just try to get better at something that you are doing every single day.”

Thielen’s camp hosted 250 kids ages 6-16.

“I think when you do that each day it is going to make a big difference in the long run,” Thielen stated. “For these kids right here playing football I want them every time they’re running a route with me to get better each time. Every time they come up I want them to get better. I think in the long run that is going to make a big difference.”