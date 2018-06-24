Wichita Stifles RedHawks Bats in Series Finale

RedHawk Trey McNutt fired 10 strikeouts in the loss.

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — A lead-off home run and two runs in the top of the ninth for Wichita gave the visiting Wingnuts a 4-1 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field despite a 10-strikeout start for Trey McNutt.

Wichita’s lead-off batter, Logan Watkins, hit McNutt’s sixth pitch of the game over the right field fence to give the Wingnuts a lead that they would not relinquish. A run in the sixth and the two runs in the ninth were enough to overcome F-M’s one run in the eighth.

McNutt gave up two runs on six hits in 6.1 innings for his third loss of the season. McNutt is 1-3 with a 4.00 ERA in seven starts so far this season. He leads the American Association with 52 strikeouts on the year.

Travis Banwart got the win for the Wingnuts, his fourth of the season. Banwart struck out nine and gave up just three hits in 7.0 innings this afternoon. He ranks second in the American Association with 51 strikeouts so far this season.

The RedHawks’ lone run came on an RBI double from Brennan Metzger in the bottom of the eighth that scored Tim Colwell from first base.

Metzger finished the day 2-4 with a single, a double, and an RBI. The center fielder was the only Fargo-Moorhead batter not to strike out in today’s game.

The RedHawks go to 17-17 on the year and remain in fourth place in the North Division. Fargo-Moorhead has Monday off before returning to Newman Outdoor Field for a three-game series against the Texas AirHogs. Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 7:02pm.