3-Year-Old Found With Knife In Moorhead

He was found shortly before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Police discovered a naked toddler with a kitchen knife on Main Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

The three-year-old boy was found between Greenwood Trailer Court and Tastee-Freez in Moorhead. Police say they found the boy’s underage sibling had been left to take care of the toddler and other siblings while their mother was working. The children have been placed with a grandparent and the investigation is ongoing.