Fatal Crash In Richland County

The state patrol is handling the investigation and will release more information later today.

MOORETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A fatal crash in Richland County.

Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl says the head-on collision happened around 6:30 this (Monday) morning, on County Road 1, north of Mooreton.

One person was killed in the crash that a involved a car and a pickup.

