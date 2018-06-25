LIVE: New Suicide Screening Program Helping Local Law Enforcement

Anonymous Screening Program Available To Fargo Police and Cass County Sheriff's Officers
Adam Ladwig,

 

Cass County Sgt. Tim Briggeman and Village Family Service Center EAP Counselor Stephanie Schafer join Adam Ladwig to talk about the new Interactive Screening Program to help prevent suicide in law enforcement officers.

The Village Family Service Center is offering to anonymous screening for the Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Briggeman describes the stresses officers go through serving the community, and how easily it can start to weigh down.

He says it’s important that officers have the chance to share anonymously, because some may not want to disclose problems publicly.

The new program is offered by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and is part of the larger Employee Assistance Program that The Village offers local law enforcement.

