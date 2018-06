Man Faces Possible Charges After Fatal Crash Near Galchutt

49-year-old Stephen Hutcherson is accused of turning in front of a vehicle

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — Charges are pending against a Walcott man after a fatal crash in Richland County.

49-year-old Stephen Hutcherson is accused of turning in front of a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old man from Mooreton.

The highway patrol says the 22-year-old was thrown from his vehicle and died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

Hutcherson was treated at the scene and released.

The crash happened around 6:40 this morning on County Road 1, about three and a half miles west of Galchutt.

The crash remains under investigation.