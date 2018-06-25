Naked Toddler With A Knife Found In Moorhead

An unclothed 3-year-old boy with a kitchen knife on the roadside of Main Avenue between Greenwood Trailer Court and Tastee-Freez.

Moorhead, MN (KFGO) – Authorities are investigating after a naked toddler with a knife was seen along Main Avenue in Moorhead.

The police department says around 7:50 a.m. Sunday, a 9-1-1 caller reported what appeared to be an unclothed 3-year-old boy with a kitchen knife on the roadside of Main Avenue between Greenwood Trailer Court and Tastee-Freez.

Police responded and found that a juvenile sibling had been left to care for their younger siblings while their mother was at work.

The children were temporarily placed with a grandparent.

Captain Tory Jacobson told KFGO News “there will be more follow-up with this family to continue to ensure a safe environment for all the children.”