Photos from Sunday June 24, 2018

Rob Kupec,

MSUM Students Dig Into the Red River Valley's Past

GLYNDON, Minn. -- MSUM students are turning some of their anthropology studies into some hands–on experience right in the Red River Valley's backyard. KVRR's Danielle Church has more on what they're doing to discover…

3-Year-Old Found With Knife In Moorhead

  MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead Police discovered a naked toddler with a kitchen knife on Main Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The three-year-old boy was found between Greenwood Trailer Court and Tastee-Freez in Moorhead. Police say they found the boy's…