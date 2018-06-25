Photos from Sunday June 24, 2018

You Might Like
MSUM Students Dig Into the Red River Valley's Past
GLYNDON, Minn. -- MSUM students are turning some of their anthropology studies into some hands–on experience right in the Red River Valley's backyard. KVRR's Danielle Church has more on what they're doing to discover…
West Fargo POW/MIA Plaza Officially Opens as the City Says Thank You to Government Leaders
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The City of West Fargo and the VFW are excited about the opening of the brand new POW/MIA Plaza on Sheyenne Street. They say it has been a dream…
3-Year-Old Found With Knife In Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead Police discovered a naked toddler with a kitchen knife on Main Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The three-year-old boy was found between Greenwood Trailer Court and Tastee-Freez in Moorhead. Police say they found the boy's…
