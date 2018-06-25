The Village Offers Fargo & Cass County Officers Suicide Screening

FARGO, N.D. – A new tool is helping protect the lives of the people who protect us every day.

The Village Family Service Center is offering an Interactive Screening Program from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

It’s now available to law enforcement at the Fargo Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s office.

Counselors review anonymous questionnaires and help people in need find mental health services.

“We do so well at serving the community that we protect and we do so well taking care of our brothers and sisters in their time of need and we can see the stressors on their face. At times we put that mask on and forget that the most precious commodity is ourselves,” Fargo Police Sgt. Tim Briggeman said.

“They are taking care of us. They’re making sure that we’re safe and protected, and this is our way of taking care of them. Helpers helping helpers,” Village Family Service Center Stephanie Schafer said.

The screening program is part of the larger employee assistance program through The Village, which helps nearly 70,000 employees in the region.