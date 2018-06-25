Trump Clothing Vendor Sets Up In Fargo Days Before The President Comes To Town

Jessie Cohen,

FARGO, N.D. – A clothing vendor has made her way to Fargo from Florida with Trump merchandise for people in the valley.

Angel Hill says she has been following Mr. Trump since the Iowa Caucus and has been to 48 states. She offers a lot of merchandise from pins to hats and many different slogans on shirts.

Hill believes it’s important to support the president and having more encouragement from his party will help him continue to succeed.

“It’s important for the Senate races coming up and Congress and stuff. I don’t want really the Democrats to be in power at all even though I was a Democrat for almost my whole life but not anymore,” Hill said.

Hill is one of the vendors planning on being in the area through the rally on Wednesday.

Related Post

City of Fargo Offers Fall Cleanup Week…But Y...
NDSU Nursing School on the Chopping Block?
Walcott Man Found Outside Suffering from Severe Hy...
NDSU MBB Staves off Complacency with Rivalry Serie...

You Might Like

MSUM Students Dig Into the Red River Valley's Past

GLYNDON, Minn. -- MSUM students are turning some of their anthropology studies into some hands–on experience right in the Red River Valley's backyard. KVRR's Danielle Church has more on what they're doing to discover…

3-Year-Old Found With Knife In Moorhead

  MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead Police discovered a naked toddler with a kitchen knife on Main Avenue shortly before 8:00 a.m. Sunday. The three-year-old boy was found between Greenwood Trailer Court and Tastee-Freez in Moorhead. Police say they found the boy's…