Trump Clothing Vendor Sets Up In Fargo Days Before The President Comes To Town

FARGO, N.D. – A clothing vendor has made her way to Fargo from Florida with Trump merchandise for people in the valley.

Angel Hill says she has been following Mr. Trump since the Iowa Caucus and has been to 48 states. She offers a lot of merchandise from pins to hats and many different slogans on shirts.

Hill believes it’s important to support the president and having more encouragement from his party will help him continue to succeed.

“It’s important for the Senate races coming up and Congress and stuff. I don’t want really the Democrats to be in power at all even though I was a Democrat for almost my whole life but not anymore,” Hill said.

Hill is one of the vendors planning on being in the area through the rally on Wednesday.