Woman Facing Attempted Murder Charges For Trying To Run Down Ex

It happened in and around the 3200 block of 13 Avenue South late Sunday morning.

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say a woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly tried to run down her ex-boyfriend multiple times.

It happened in and around the 3200 block of 13 Avenue South late Sunday morning.

The man and woman got into an argument following their break-up the previous night. The victim jumped out of the car they were in and the woman made repeated attempts to run him over, chasing him through several parking lots, including the Ramada and Scheels (on 13th Avenue).

Someone who witnessed the incident called 9-1-1 and the woman had left the scene before police arrived but she was later located and arrested in Moorhead.

Twenty-two-year old Allyssa Ginger is being held in the Clay County Jail on the attempted murder charge.

Police say video from businesses in the area, clearly indicated the driver was attempting to run over her “ex”.