Fargo Police Put On 24th Annual Community Picnic

More than 90 vendors were there this year

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is bringing the community and the city’s law enforcement officers together for its 24th annual picnic.

The casual setting at Island Park in Fargo was meant to help community members learn about different services available to them in the metro. Everyone was there from the Fargo Fire Department to the Red River Valley Swat Team and K9 units. Fargo police officers say this is one of the most anticipated events every year.

“People always look forward to it. They post on our event page and talk about how much they enjoy stopping by and meeting the officers and meeting the canine officers as well. We’re always busy right before it even starts at five and there’s foot traffic all the way up until the end. We just love that our community comes out to support us,” said Jessica Schindeldecker, with the Fargo Police.

This year there were more than 90 vendors set up, including many organizations that help fight opioid addiction.