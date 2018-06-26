LIVE: Zoo-Inspired Art With Artist Mark Elton

"Menagerie II : Animal Portraiture by Mark Elton" Coming To Rourke Art Gallery

Local artist Mark Elton shows off his latest project on KVRR Local News.

“Menagerie II : Animal Portraiture by Mark Elton” is a series of 40 different digital portraits Elton made in partnership with the Red River Zoo.

Half of the portraits feature animals at the zoo.

Elton says getting a chance to see the animals in person helps him find inspiration and life in his work.

His work is going on display at the Rourke Art Gallery starting July 1st at 1 p.m.

You can find more about Elton and his work on his website, www.bibliotrek.com.