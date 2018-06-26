Man Trying To Give His Neighbor Cigarettes Gets His Fingertips Cut Off

67-year-old Clarence Hilliard Jr. opened the door and swung a machete at the man
TJ Nelson,
Clarence Hilliard Jr.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A St. Cloud man lost his fingertips after trying to give his neighbor some cigarettes.

According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor told police he went to 67-year-old Clarence Hilliard Jr.’s apartment Friday to give him cigarettes.

Hilliard told him to go away but he kept knocking.

That’s when Hilliard opened the door and swung a machete at the man, cutting off two of his fingertips.

He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Doctors were unable to reattach the fingertips.

