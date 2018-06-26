Minnesota Wild’s Matt Cullen Surprises 20-Year-Old Battling Stage Four Brain Cancer

Buffalo Wild Wings in South Fargo where Robertson works hosted a fundraiser filled with plenty of surprises for Ty

FARGO, N.D. — 20-year-old Ty Robertson was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer two years ago and his most recent prognosis gives him just two months to live.

“It’s actually really cool,” Ty said. “I had no idea he was coming. Nobody told me anything. Then he showed up, everybody told me to turn around and he was there.”

Ty was only expecting to sell his cancer awareness memorabilia in an effort to raise funds for his fight to battle brain cancer. Never did he expect Minnesota Wild Center Matt Cullen to show up on his behalf.

“He gave me a shirt, a jersey, a hat, a stick, let me try on all his rings,” Ty added.

Ty, a life-long Wild fan, a hockey connoisseur, and a student of the game was humbled to see the hockey community rally for his cause.

“It kinda melts my heart a little bit when I see a young man who loves the game as much as I do and to be able to support him when he’s going through a tough time is special,” Matt Cullen said. “The game of hockey is a pretty tight-knit family and we’re happy to look out for each other.”

Those closest to him say the real reward though was seeing Ty so happy and optimistic despite his prognosis.

“It’s nice to see him happy because I go through all the appointments and see everything that happens to him, so I’m happy to see him smiling and happy with things that he loves instead of seeing him get bad news at the doctors all the time,” Ty’s girlfriend Emily Stillwell said.

Ty was given just two months to live, so his friends, family and coworkers at Buffalo Wild Wings are helping him live out each day.

“Ty is doing okay, but some things are going rough and we just wanted to show how much we love him,” Ty’s roommate Kaitlyn Wilson said. “Buffalo Wild Wings jumped right on the train, was able to get Matt Cullen. It just means a lot and shows how much we all love him.”

Ty was also surprised with a $1,000 check from Gateway. He is heading to Cincinnati on Wednesday to begin experimental testing with new antibiotics and treatments.

To help Ty and his family, a donation to his Go Fund Me page can be found here.