More than 3,000 Fargo Xcel Energy Customers Without Power

Courtesy: Xcel Energy

FARGO, N.D. – 3,409 Xcel Energy customers are in the dark because of a power outage.

The majority of the outages are in the area of 13th Avenue and 25th Street South. One customer near University Drive also is without power.

The Xcel Energy website says power is estimated to be restored by 9:30 PM and “crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

We’ve reached out to Xcel to find out what caused the outage, but haven’t heard back.