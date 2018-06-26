People Enjoy A Slice of Hawaii to Raise Funds for Hospice Care

The event, hosted by Choice Financial, raised $106,000 for Hospice of the Red River Valley

FARGO, N.D. — Even though it is four thousand miles away, people had a chance to experience their own slice of Hawaii right here in Fargo.

Choice Financial hosted its sixth annual “Go Hawaiian for Hospice” to benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley.

People from all over the metro came in their Hawaiian shirts, enjoyed a pig roast and fresh pineapple, and listened to ukulele music.

The executive director says the enthusiastic support will go a long way to help people in hospice care.

“It is amazing and every year for the last three years, I come here and I look around and I go ‘oh my gosh this community’s amazing.’ Here, look around, the bright colors, the happy faces, happy people, kids, elderly people, all people come to support us,” said Tracee Capron, the Executive Director of Hospice of the Red River Valley.

