Phase Two of West Fargo Streetscape Project Begins

It's expected to be completed in September 2019

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Phase two of West Fargo’s downtown streetscape has officially begun.

The building’s name is Pioneer Place and will serve as space for apartments and retail establishments. Sheyenne Plaza was the first phase of the project and was completed last month. Phase Two is expected to be complete in September 2019.

“We’ve been working on it so many years that to get started downtown, at one point I began to think it wouldn’t happen in my lifetime and here we are in phase two already. I look forward to the next couple of years and seeing what it all looks like,” said former West Fargo Mayor Rich Mattern.

There are five phases of the West Fargo Streetscape project, which will also include adding a concert space.