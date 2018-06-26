RedHawks Get Series Opening Win Over Texas

Fargo-Moorhead improves to 18-17 on the season
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks improved to 18-17 on the season with a 9-4 win over the Texas Airhogs on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Reese Gregory got the start for the Hawks. He threw five innings only surrendering two runs in the victory.

Devan Ahart, Keury De La Cruz, Leo Pina, and Steve Zimmerman each pounded out a pair of hits for the RedHawks offensively.

Pina, Zimmerman and Brennan Metzger recorded two RBI as well for Fargo-Moorhead. The two teams will square off again on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.

