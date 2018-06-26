Two Fugitives Remain On The Loose

U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force officers were arresting a person at 218 9th Street North when officers spotted to two others being sought, 36-year old Jesse Byzewski, and 42-year old Laura Lorsung and tried to arrest them.

1/1

MOORHEAD, MN — Two fugitives remain on the loose after escaping and injuring officers in Moorhead late yesterday afternoon.

U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force officers were arresting a person at 218 9th Street North when officers spotted to two others being sought, 36-year old Jesse Byzewski, and 42-year old Laura Lorsung and tried to arrest them.

The two saw the officers, jumped into a car and sped off, hitting one officer and causing minor injuries to other officers who did not require medical attention.

Authorities say the fugitives sped through neighboring yards, crashed through several fences and caused other property damage before heading eastbound on 3rd Avenue.

Byzewski is wanted on a Minnesota Department of Corrections Parole Violation warrant for Contempt of Court, Escape from Custody for leaving a court ordered work release program.

Lorsung is wanted on a Cass County warrant for Felony Possession of Controlled Substances.

Byzewski and Lorsung fled the scene in a maroon 2008 Mazda 6, with front end damage and North Dakota license plate 346 B-E-J. If you see the fugitives, call 911 immediately and do not approach them.