U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.
The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.
Top Democratic leaders in Congress are united against the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban on visitors from predominantly Muslim countries.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says Trump’s travel ban “doesn’t make us safer, and the Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t make it right.”
MOORHEAD, MN -- Two fugitives remain on the loose after escaping and injuring officers in Moorhead late yesterday afternoon. U.S. Marshals High Plains Fugitive Task Force officers were arresting a person at 218 9th Street North when officers spotted to…
GLYNDON, Minn. -- MSUM students are turning some of their anthropology studies into some hands–on experience right in the Red River Valley's backyard. KVRR's Danielle Church has more on what they're doing to discover…