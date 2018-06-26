U.S. Supreme Court Upholds Trump Travel Ban

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Top Democratic leaders in Congress are united against the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold President Donald Trump’s travel ban on visitors from predominantly Muslim countries.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says Trump’s travel ban “doesn’t make us safer, and the Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t make it right.”