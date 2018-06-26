West Fargo Woman Wanted For Drowning Her Newborn

Ginny Lubitz faces two felony counts of murder and attempted murder

Ginny Lubitz (undated mugshot)

WEST FARGO, N.D. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn baby.

Ginny Lubitz faces two felony counts of murder and attempted murder.

Court documents say Lubitz placed her newborn child face down in about an inch of water in her bathtub to cause his death.

It happened May 5 at a townhouse on Bluestem Court South in West Fargo.

Police say when they arrived they found Lubitz in the tub with a large amount of blood on the floor since she had just given birth.

The toxicology of the child found meth and amphetamine.

Drowning was ruled the cause of death.