West Fargo Woman Wanted For Drowning Her Newborn

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn baby. Ginny Lubitz faces two felony counts of murder and attempted murder. Court documents say Lubitz placed her newborn child…
FARGO, N.D. -- President Donald Trump will be in Fargo in about 24 hours for a rally at Scheels Arena in support of Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer's U.S. Senate campaign. You can expect traffic delays and road closures around the…
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A St. Cloud man lost his fingertips after trying to give his neighbor some cigarettes. According to the criminal complaint, the neighbor told police he went to 67-year-old Clarence Hilliard Jr.'s apartment Friday to give him…