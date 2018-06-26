WF Mayor Bernie Dardis, Two City Commissioners and Judge Begin Their Terms

WEST FARGO, N.D. – For the first time in 16 years West Fargo has sworn in a new mayor.

Bernie Dardis has officially sworn in to replace Rich Mattern. Dardis beat Mattern earlier this month by more than 500 votes.

He’s the former CEO of Indigo Signworks and has lived in West Fargo for over 40 years.

City Administrator Tina Fisk also swore in two new commissioners: Brad Olson and Eric Gjerdevig.

City of West Fargo Municipal Judge Michelle Donarski won re–election and was also sworn in for another term.