Young Man Killed In Crash Near Galchutt On Monday Is Identified

Charges are pending as the investigation into the crash continues
TJ Nelson,

RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. — The highway patrol has released the identity of the young man killed in a crash near Galchutt on Monday.

He is 22-year-old Isaac Englestad of Mooreton.

The patrol says a pickup driven by 49-year-old Stephen Hutcherson of Walcott turned in front of Englestad’s car on County Road 1 around 6:40 in the morning.

Englestad was thrown from his car and died at the scene.

Hutcherson was treated at the scene and released.

Charges are pending as the investigation into the crash continues.

Related Post

Four Injured in Rollover in Barnes County
Forklift Operator Hit From Behind And Killed Near ...
Moorhead Snowplow Driver Cited in Injury Crash
Langdon Man Dies from Injuries in Crash Near Graft...

You Might Like

West Fargo Woman Wanted For Drowning Her Newborn

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn baby. Ginny Lubitz faces two felony counts of murder and attempted murder. Court documents say Lubitz placed her newborn child…