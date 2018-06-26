Young Man Killed In Crash Near Galchutt On Monday Is Identified

FARGO, N.D. - 3,409 Xcel Energy customers are in the dark because of a power outage. The majority of the outages are in the area of 13th Avenue and 25th Street South. One customer near University Drive also is without…
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a West Fargo woman accused of drowning her newborn baby. Ginny Lubitz faces two felony counts of murder and attempted murder. Court documents say Lubitz placed her newborn child…
FARGO, N.D. -- President Donald Trump will be in Fargo in about 24 hours for a rally at Scheels Arena in support of Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer's U.S. Senate campaign. You can expect traffic delays and road closures around the…