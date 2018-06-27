Air Force One Lands in Fargo

Austin Erickson,

Click the video above to see President Trump getting off Air Force One in Fargo.

We will cover his rally at Scheels Arena live at 7:00 on KVRR, KVRR.com, our Facebook page and app.

You Might Like

Juvenile Dies After Drowning at Buffalo River State Park

GLYNDON, Minn. - A juvenile has died after drowning at Buffalo River State Park Wednesday afternoon. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call came in at 4:07. Witnesses said they saw the person go under the water. Authorities…