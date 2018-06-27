App Of The Week: Noovie

Hold on to your popcorn, because your movie experience just got a whole lot better!

Movie audiences nationwide can play big screen interactive augmented reality (AR) games on their mobile phones by using

the new Noovie Arcade app, Download the app and arrive at the theater about 25 minutes early for the pre-show viewing.

When prompted aim your phone at the screen.

Shoot, move, aim, fire to take out the aliens that are invading the theater.

Save the theater from certain destruction.

A variety of augmented reality games are roLling out at theaters. Noovie Arcade is free and available on iOS and Android.

I’m Francie black. For direct app download links, visit techtangotoday.com