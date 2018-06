Grafton Man Who Ran Stop Sign Dies After Crash

92-year-old Charles Hoenke ran a stop sign just west of Grafton and was hit by a semi

GRAFTON, N.D. — An elderly Grafton man has died of injuries after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The highway patrol says 92-year-old Charles Hoenke ran a stop sign just west of Grafton and was hit by a semi.

The crash happened at the intersection of a Walsh County road 6 and State Highway 17.

Hoenke was taken to the hospital in Grafton where he later died.

The 35-year old semi driver from Hoople was not hurt.