Hector International Changes and Closures Due to Presidential Visit

FARGO, ND — There will be two brief scheduled closures during which the terminal can be accessed using an alternative route.

Also, the observation area will be closed beginning at 1 p.m., so won’t be available for people who might be considering going there to watch Air Force One land.

Heads up for travelers to and from the airport today: Access to the airport terminal from 19th Ave N is scheduled to be CLOSED from 6:30-7 p.m. and 8-8:30 p.m. due to President Trump’s visit to Fargo.

Use Old Highway 81 via Cass County Highway 20 to access the airport terminal during those times.

Please plan extra time to allow for traffic delays.

