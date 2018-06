Juvenile Dies After Drowning at Buffalo River State Park

GLYNDON, Minn. – A juvenile has died after drowning at Buffalo River State Park Wednesday afternoon.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in at 4:07. Witnesses said they saw the person go under the water.

Authorities say lifeguards were on duty, but did not see the child go under. First responders performed CPR, but were unsuccessful.

Officials with Buffalo River State Park say the park is closed for the night.