LIVE: Night Bazaar Bringing A New Kind Of Nightlife To Fargo

First Night Bazaar Set For June 28th

Joe Burgum with Folkways joins Adam to talk about the new Night Bazaar events coming to downtown Fargo.

Burgum says Folkways is trying to provide entertainment options for downtown Fargo that offer more than just food and drink.

There will be live music throughout the night, henna tattoos, tarot card readings, pinball and fire breathers.

Local artists will also be selling their works.

Burgum says he hopes the events will take on a carnival atmosphere.

The first one in Thursday, June 28th, from 5-9 p.m. at 409 Broadway N in Fargo.

There will be four more Night Bazaar events this summer on July 26th, August 16th, September 27th, and October 25th.