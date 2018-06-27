Muscatell Subaru Gives Blankets To People Fighting Cancer

FARGO, N.D. – June is Subaru Loves to Care Month and one of our local dealerships is doing something special for cancer patients.

Muscatell Subaru delivered blankets to those fighting cancer at Essentia Health Cancer Center.

This is the third consecutive year Subaru of America has delivered blankets to cancer patients across the country in an effort to spread love, hope, and warmth.

“Knowing that there are those in the community who support these causes and the people who are challenged is very reassuring and comforting to me. I think they’ll be delighted, I think it will mean something to them as it did to me,” Essentia Patient Ambassador Rhoda Vander Root said.

More than 100 cancer patients received blankets from Muscatell Subaru.