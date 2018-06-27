Positive Identification Of Victim In Hitterdal Death

Two people have been charged in Clay County with aiding and abetting murder.

CLAY COUNTY, MN — Remains found on a Hitterdal farm have been positively identified as Troy Edmond Yarbrough.

The 41 year old Wahpeton was reported missing last month.

Two people have been charged in Clay County with aiding and abetting murder.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Jason Jensen and 35-year-old Kayla Westcott last week in connection with the disappearance of 41-year-old Troy Yarbrough of Wahpeton.

Yarbrough was last seen with the couple on May 18th.

According to the criminal complaint, Westcott says Jensen hit Yarbrough with a yard rake handle in a shed on his property near Hitterdal on May 20th.

She claims Yarbrough had said, quote, “It’s either you or me.”

Jensen then hit him with an ax and told Westcott to do the same before leaving him in the shed overnight.

When they went back the next day, Westcott says Yarbrough was still alive so Jensen hit him in the head with a cinder block, killing him.

The couple then tried to burn the body and later bury it in the tree line behind the house.