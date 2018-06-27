President Donald Trump Speaks to Thousands Supporting Rep. Kevin Cramer

Trump also talked about his travel ban, trade tariffs and healthcare
Danielle Church,

FARGO, N.D. — President Donald Trump was at Scheels Arena on Wednesday evening to show his support for congressman Kevin Cramer’s campaign for senator.

In addition to showing his support for Cramer, he also talked about the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold his travel ban in a 5-4 vote. His speech also included details about the tariffs on steel and aluminum in Canada, Mexico and the EU.

