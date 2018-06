RedHawks Defeat AirHogs on Military Appreciation Night

D.J. Brown went 6.1 innings in the 5-3 win

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks ensured themselves a series win against the Texas AirHogs Wednesday night with a 5-3 win on Military Appreciation night.

RedHawk D.J. Brown went 6.1 innings, giving up three runs, two of them earned.

The squad goes for the sweep Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.