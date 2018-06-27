Trump Supporters Turned Away Outside Scheels Arena

Many Trump supporters were turned away when Scheels Arena reached max capacity

FARGO, N.D. —A lot of people camped out overnight, even more people came bright and early Wednesday morning to ensure their spot inside Scheels Arena for President Trump’s speech.

However, a lot of Trump supporters were turned away when the arena reached max capacity. Those supporters say they were disappointed to not see Trump’s speech in person.

“We got here at 5:00 p.m. hoping to get in,” Trump supporter Alyssa Anderson said. “Actually we were about to get in. We were standing at the front and they were like ‘everyone leave,’ so we left and then we saw people running back in.”

“We left Lake Norden [South Dakota] at noon, came here got here about 3:00 p.m.,” Chandler Roberts, another supporter said. “We stood in line the whole time and got shut down right in front of the door. We were watching it live and then we decided to come back to try and see the motorcade.”

Those that didn’t make it inside the arena agree that it was worth it to stay and watch the motorcade depart.