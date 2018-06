Vikings DE Hunter Inks 5-Year Extension

Danielle Hunter will make $72M with $40M guarantee

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings continue to lock up their star defensive players.

Danielle Hunter signed a contract extension for the next five years, worth $72 million dollars, with $40 million guaranteed.

The 23-year-old defensive end has 25.5 sacks in his three-year NFL career.

Minnesota’s defense gave up the fewest points per game and yards per game last season.