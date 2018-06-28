F-M Ambulance Services Creates New Design for Ambulances

FARGO, N.D.–Out with the old and in with the new! Ambulances in the Fargo–Moorhead area are getting a fresh new do!

F–M Ambulance Services are updating their ambulances with a new design featuring the Sanford Health Systems logo. The 2009 partnership between F–M Ambulance and Sanford lead to the decision to include the Sanford logo on emergency transportation vehicles. So far, F–M ambulance has received one brand new ambulance. More are to come within the next few years.

“We thought it was a time to rebrand and it was a time to change it up, the look of the ambulance, and normally we do actually change the design of the ambulance every so many years,” communications manager at F-M Ambulance Don Martin said. “Just to spice it up, keep it with today’s standards.”

Although there is a new logo, F–M Ambulance says it does not alter their emergency transportation process.