Fargo Police Say 40-50 People Treated For The Heat At Trump Rally

WEST FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say one person was arrested at President Trump’s Rally in Fargo Wednesday night.

That person was arrested for trespassing.

Nine others who were trespassing were simply removed from the area around Scheels Arena.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals for various medical issues.

According to Fargo Police, roughly 40-50 people were treated for minor medical issues and released on scene by medical personnel.

Most of those treated on scene were heat related, at least one was for a diabetic reaction.