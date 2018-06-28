Fargo Police Say 40-50 People Treated For The Heat At Trump Rally

Joe Radske,

WEST FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say one person was arrested at President Trump’s Rally in Fargo Wednesday night.

That person was arrested for trespassing.

Nine others who were trespassing were simply removed from the area around Scheels Arena.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals for various medical issues.

According to Fargo Police, roughly 40-50 people were treated for minor medical issues and released on scene by medical personnel.

Most of those treated on scene were heat related, at least one was for a diabetic reaction.

 

 

Knife Wielding Suspect Under Arrest

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) - A man who threatened others with a knife in downtown Fargo was arrested overnight. Two victims told officers they were walking in the 600 block of 1st Avenue North when a man riding a bike pulled…