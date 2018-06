Jason Moszer Memorial Badge Given to Fargo Police

Courtesy: Fargo Police

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Police Department has a new memorial to honor an officer who died while serving and protecting the city.

A Facebook post shows a custom metal memorial badge donated by David McCracken with Officer Jason Moszer’s name on it.

Moszer died after getting shot during a standoff in North Fargo on February 10th, 2016.

The post says the department will “find a perfect place in our new building to hang it. We love our supportive community we serve!”