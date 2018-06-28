Knife Wielding Suspect Under Arrest

Two victims told officers they were walking in the 600 block of 1st Avenue North when a man riding a bike pulled a knife from his pocket and yelled at them as he approached.
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man who threatened others with a knife in downtown Fargo was arrested overnight.

Believing they were in danger, they called 9-1-1

The suspect’s description matched a man that police had been in contact with just minutes before the call.

Officers tracked down Robert Villarreal, a 48 year old with no permanent address, in the 300 block of Broadway who was carry a knife.

He was arrested for terrorizing and taken to the Cass County Jail.

