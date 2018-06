Legion Baseball: West Fargo Holds Off Sioux Falls East, 6-4

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Patriots hosted Sioux Falls East at Young Field Thursday evening.

The Patriots put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth en route to the victory.

West Fargo will battle Team Manitoba at 5:30 p.m. and Park River at 8:00 p.m. in the Fargo Moorhead Invitational on Friday.