Park Officials from the Metro Kick Off Park and Recreation Month

Directors from Fargo, West Fargo, and Moorhead Park Districts announce their plan for the months

FARGO, N.D. — Members of the park districts in Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead kicked off the festivities for National Park and Recreation Month a little early, but with a fun twist.

Once park district directors finished up talking about their plans for the month at Urban Plains Park, staff members took part in a relay race that ended with a contest to see who could set a table the quickest.

Directors say the event is a perfect example of how closely the three departments work together.

“We’re all trying to provide a similar service at different areas and also different programming. It’s been a great partnership, but more importantly, we want people to go out and explore, see what’s out there, there’s always something for somebody,” said Joel Vettel, the Executive Director of the Fargo Park District.

Some of the various activities offered at the parks in July include a scavenger hunt for specially marked rocks to a series of historical explorations for young kids.