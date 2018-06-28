Pet Connection: Meet Greta

Greta Is A 6-Year-Old Lab From Homeward Animal Shelter

Greta is a super well-behaved six-year-old lab from our friends at Homeward Animal Shelter.

She is a happy-go-lucky dog with a lot of love to give.

She’s a quick learner who knows her tricks.

She is good with other dogs and older kids, but may not be the best dog for small children.

Greta is a diabetic and needs insulin with each meal. But that doesn’t keep her from living her best life.

If Greta doesn’t get scooped up, she’ll be at an event on Saturday, June 30th at Homeward Animal Shelter.

Lee Asher from The Asher House will bring his crew of rescue dogs will be at the shelter from 1-3 p.m.

Asher is a celebrity pet rescuer.

Dog adoptions will be discounter $25 during the event, and The Asher House will provide free dog food for any dogs adopted then.

Homeward is also hosting its 28th annual Paws Walk on July 24th at Rheault Farm.