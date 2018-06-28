RedHawks Earn Season’s First Sweep with Blowout Win over Texas

The RedHawks won 13-1

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time this season, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are three games above .500 after completing the sweep of the Texas AirHogs Thursday afternoon.

The RedHawks roughed up Texas for 13 runs, while Will Solomon pitched a complete game four-hitter.

Charlie Valerio made his return to the lineup after a nearly two-week absence. He was injured after getting hit by a pitch on June 17.

Valerio contributed three hits, including a two-run home run, his ninth of the season.

“We weren’t totally sure what to expect,” RedHawks manager Michael Schlact said of Valerio’s return. “We knew he was 100 percent healthy, but at the same time, he took a good BP yesterday. He had been easing into it. I tell you what, he came out with a bang. He’s excited to be back, and so are we. We’re glad he’s back.”

The RedHawks are in a tie for first place in the North division and begin a series in Chicago on Friday.