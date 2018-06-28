Sanford South Urgent Care Closed Due To A/C Issues

Sanford is working to fix the air conditioning issues and will notify the public when the Urgent Care Clinic re-opens.

FARGO, N.D. – Sanford South University Urgent Care Clinic, 1720 University Dr. S., Fargo, will be closed today, Thursday, June 28 until further notice due to air conditioning issues.

Sanford has established an additional urgent care clinic option due to the South University Urgent Care Clinic temporary closure. Patients in need of acute care can visit Sanford’s I-94 Clinic, which is on the 3rd floor of Sanford Medical Center Fargo, 5225 23rd Ave. S., Fargo. Patients should enter through the main entrance of the hospital and use the central elevators to access the 3rd floor.

Other options still include: Sanford Broadway Urgent Care at 720 4th St., Fargo; Sanford Children’s Walk-In Clinic at 2701 13th Ave. S., Fargo (pediatric patients only); or Sanford’s five primary care clinics in the Fargo metro.

Patients can also call for a SameDay appointment or be seen via video visits or an e-visit. Visit Sanford OnCall for more information on alternative care options.

Patients with questions can contact (701) 234-2000.