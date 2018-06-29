Carson Wentz Holds Q&A with Local High School Athletes

Wentz also threw passes to kids at Moorhead high school.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Carson Wentz continues to attack his rehab for his torn ACL. For the time being, he’s in the Fargo–Moorhead area. He’s always been known as a philanthropic person, and this afternoon, he gave his two cents to aspiring football stars.

Wentz was at Moorhead high school, doing a Q&A with athletes from Moorhead and Fargo. Wentz preached to the crowd about seizing opportunities, as well about over coming the hardships he’s faced on his path to being an NFL quarterback.

Moorhead football coach Kevin Feeney said afterward that it was special to have a role model like Wentz for these athletes.

“I think Carson knows that he was on that side not that long ago,” Feeney said. “For an opportunity for out little kids here in Moorhead to catch a few balls from a super bowl champion that just doesn’t happen everyday. So that is pretty special.”

“It’s insane how fast it goes,” Wentz said. “As much fun as I had playing for the Bison, as much fun as I’ve had with the Eagles, there’s nothing quite like Friday night lights. So enjoy it while you’ve got it and make the most of it.”