In-Person Absentee Voting Begins at Local Election Offices in Minnesota

People could visit their local elections office to cast their ballots ahead of Primary Day

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Even though the Minnesota Primary is not until August 14, today is the first day that people can cast their absentee ballots.

People could go to the election offices in their respective county if they want to vote before the primary.

In Clay County, people can vote ahead of the election at the Auditor’s office inside the Clay County Courthouse.

Absentee ballots can also be submitted through the mail, but must be received by their county before the primary.