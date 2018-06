Jewelry Story Robbery Across From West Acres

Police were called just before 9:30 a.m.

FARGO, ND – – Fargo police are investigating a robbery at Riddles Jewelry.

Police were called just before 9:30 a.m.

Friday to Riddle’s Jewelry at 4055 13th avenue south.

A witness tells KFGO’s Don Haney that the robber was armed with a gun and walked out of the store with bags of merchandise.