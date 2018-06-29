Man Arrested in Connection With Fargo Jewelry Store Armed Robbery

Police were called just before 9:30 a.m.

1/2

2/2

FARGO, N.D. – A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Fargo jewelry store.

Fargo Police responded to Riddles Jewelry on the 4000 block of 13th Avenue South around 9:30 Friday morning. When officers arrived, the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Witnesses and employees say a man entered the store, threatening them with a handgun. He told workers to put jewelry in bags and had them carry the bags to a van outside the store. The suspect drove away. Police say no one was hurt.

Authorities say witnesses gave them a description of the van, including its license plate number.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol found the vehicle on Interstate 29. Investigators say Troopers and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle 17 miles south of Fargo. Police say he suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Victor Velazquez of Fargo faces armed robbery charges.