Legion Roundup: Moorhead and West Fargo Finish 2-0 After Day One of the FM Invitational

Friday marked day one of the 46th annual FM Invitational

FARGO, N.D. — Friday marked day one of the 46th annual FM Invitational. The Moorhead Blues opened up the tournament with a pair of wins, topping Millard 8-4 in game one and Thunder Bay, Ontario 9-0 in game two.

The West Fargo Patriots also finished 2-0 after day one of the tournament. The Patriots defeated Team Manitoba 6-5 in walk-off fashion. They went on to beat Park River 6-1 in game two.

Day two of the FM Invitational continues on Saturday.